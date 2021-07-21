Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU Â- SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

