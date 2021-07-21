SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.04

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
