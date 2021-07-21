SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.04

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.