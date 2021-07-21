Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $4.66 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00780609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.