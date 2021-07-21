Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.65. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 14,317 shares changing hands.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

