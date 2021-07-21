Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,043,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 20,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,228. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

