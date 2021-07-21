Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 424,461 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $364,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.05.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

