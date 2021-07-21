Select Equity Group L.P. Has $162.65 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $162,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

