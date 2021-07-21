Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 433,532 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,532 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $227,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.27.

NYSE DHR traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.56. 101,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

