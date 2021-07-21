Serum Price Hits $2.64 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $132.16 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00008383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.52 or 0.00785059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

