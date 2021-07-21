SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,463 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

