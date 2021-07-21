SG Americas Securities LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 27,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $453,600.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.