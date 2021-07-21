SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

