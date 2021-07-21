SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.16. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

