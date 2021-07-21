SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,842 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

