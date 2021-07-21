SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.