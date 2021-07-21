SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

