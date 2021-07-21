Sharder Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,144.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Sharder has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $717,162.94 and $175,144.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.00828754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.