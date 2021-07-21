Sherritt International Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.24. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

