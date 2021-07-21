Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

SFT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Also, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

