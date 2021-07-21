Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SAEYY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

