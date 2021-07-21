Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for (AG.L) (LON:AG)

(AG.L) (LON:AG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of (AG.L) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of (AG.L) in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
(AG.L) Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for (AG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (AG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.