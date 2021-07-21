Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Rises By 26.6%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Airbus alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.