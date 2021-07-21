Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rises By 23.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $293.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,958.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

