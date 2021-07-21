Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rises By 20.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ADRZY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

