Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Increases By 28.2%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.