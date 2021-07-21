Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Expands By 24.2%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.0 days.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

