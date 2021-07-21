Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 26.2%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 40,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,072. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

