Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Drops By 28.4%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,225. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

