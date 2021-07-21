Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expands By 24.4%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.