Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 28.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 4,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.