Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 28.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 4,879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,514.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05.
About FirstRand
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.