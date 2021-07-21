Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Drops By 34.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $8,439,782. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,415. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -627.76 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

