Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Declines By 25.1%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ISIG opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 31,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,861.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,531 shares of company stock worth $726,138. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

