Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Expands By 29.2%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

