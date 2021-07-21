Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Decreases By 35.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,451.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
Old Mutual Company Profile
