Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Decreases By 35.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,451.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

