Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Decreases By 29.6%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,429. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

