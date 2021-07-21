Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Grows By 22.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.8 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PMMAF opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55. Puma has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $125.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.