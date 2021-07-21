Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Declines By 25.3%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 401,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 169,628 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 51.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

