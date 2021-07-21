Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Declines By 31.5%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

