Short Interest in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declines By 27.9%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 603,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $27,442,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 77.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

