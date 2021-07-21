Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Drops By 26.6%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

USLM opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

