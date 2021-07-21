Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Decreases By 28.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $$8.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,333. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

