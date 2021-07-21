Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

