Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

