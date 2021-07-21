SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.26 ($0.60). SIG shares last traded at GBX 46.04 ($0.60), with a volume of 2,891,348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £543.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.82.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

