Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.31.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

