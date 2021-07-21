Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.31.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

