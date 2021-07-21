Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.30

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $938.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

