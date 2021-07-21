Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Decreased by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises 3.8% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00. Insiders have sold 456,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,735 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

