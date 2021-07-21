Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,103.2 days.

Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.