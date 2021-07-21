Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,103.2 days.
Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.68.
