Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 490,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.